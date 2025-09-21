‘Good is Everywhere STEM Festival’ aims to inspire the next generation of innovators

ORLANDO, Fla. — At the Walt Disney World Boys and Girls Clubhouse, VyStar Credit Union hosted the “Good is Everywhere STEM Festival.” Students tried hands-on activities like robotics, drone flight and more.

The festival aimed to spark curiosity and motivate the next generation of innovators by offering students chances to explore robotics, drone flight, 3D printing, and coding. These activities are meant to encourage early interest in high-demand career fields and close opportunity gaps in STEM education.

“The kids in the community need the opportunity to learn about STEAM and really learn about science and technology arts, mechanics and math,” said Lysa Barbano, Senior Vice President and Market President for VyStar Credit Union.

The event, part of VyStar’s annual “Good is Everywhere” celebration, highlighted the credit union’s focus on education, innovation, and social good. Students participated in STEM activities like robotics, coding workshops, drone flights, and a Battle Bots arena.

Highlights featured exciting circuit board demos, raffle prizes, giveaways and VyStar volunteer engagement, creating a lively and engaging atmosphere. The event was designed to provide students with hands-on experiences that inspire a genuine interest in STEM fields.

