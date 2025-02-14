Heart-filled statements pour in after the passing of political leader Geraldine Thompson

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida State Senator Geraldine Thompson passed away at the age of 76 following complications from knee replacement surgery, according to a statement from her family and the Florida community has released statements to acknowledge her great contributions.

As a member of the Democratic Party, she served the Florida State Senate from the 15th district. Thompson was a veteran member of the Florida Legislature, representing parts of Orlando and western Orange County.

“The Orange County Democratic Party mourns with her family, friends, constituents, and all those whose lives she touched. Her light will continue to inspire us, and her work will never be forgotten. Rest in power, Senator Geraldine Thompson.”

The Party continues, “She was a fierce champion for the most vulnerable, a steadfast advocate for voting rights, and a proud Democrat who dedicated her life to building a more just and equitable society. Senator Thompson’s legacy is one of courage, compassion, and unwavering service.”

Read the full statement from her family:

With profound sadness, the family announces the passing of Senator Geraldine Thompson, a giant here in Florida and the matriarch of the family. Surrounded by family, she passed away peacefully following complications from knee replacement surgery. Senator Geraldine Thompson was so much more than a dedicated public servant and visionary leader. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose love, wisdom, and compassion shaped their lives and the lives of so many in their community and across the state. Her tireless work in education, healthcare, and civil rights, including her leadership to establish the Wells’Built Museum of African American History and Culture in Orlando, reflected her unwavering commitment to creating a better world for future generations. As the family navigates this difficult time, the family asks for privacy to mourn and honor her legacy. In the coming days, the family will share details about her funeral services. Senator Thompson’s family deeply appreciates the outpouring of love and support from everyone who knew and admired her. The world is a better place because of her. — With love and gratitude, The Family of Geraldine Thompson

The Central Florida Urban League and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings also shared statements with the public: “With the passing of Senator Thompson, our community has truly lost someone special,” said Paula Hoisington, Chairwoman of the Central Florida Urban League.

“At the CFUL, we are blessed that the memory of Senator Thompson will live on each and every day through our President and CEO, her daughter, Elizabeth Grace,” added Hoisington. “Ms. Grace shares her late mother’s vision, leadership and most importantly, love and unwavering dedication to our community.”

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Senator Thompson. She was a tireless advocate for the underprivileged, and her effectiveness will be missed in the Florida Legislature. On behalf of Orange County, I offer heartfelt condolences to her family,” said Mayor Jerry L. Demings.

