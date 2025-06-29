ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers in Orange County can expect the westbound I-4 entrance ramp from Sand Lake Road to be closed overnight on June 29 for bridge maintenance.

The closure will begin at 10 p.m. on Sunday night and is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday morning.

During this time, Sand Lake Road drivers who need to access westbound I-4 are advised to follow a detour via Turkey Lake Road, Hollywood Way, and Adventure Way.

For further information regarding the planned improvements on I-4, drivers can visit the project website.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use the detour to minimize travel disruptions during the ramp closure.

