I-4 entrance ramp from Sand Lake Road will Close Overnight on April 3

ORLANDO, Fla. — FDOT has issued an overnight traffic advisory for April 3 advising motorists that the westbound Interstate 4 (I-4) entrance ramp from Sand Lake Road (State Road (S.R) 482) will be closed.

The ramp closure will begin roughly around 10 p.m. on Thursday and is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning.

Per the advisory, motorists on Sand Lake Road who wish to access westbound I-4 should travel north on Turkey Lake Road and turn right onto eastbound Hollywood Way during the ramp closure. Drivers will then turn right onto Adventure Way and proceed south to the westbound I-4 entrance ramp.

Westbound I-4 Entrance Ramp from Sand Lake Road to Close Overnight on April 3

If this work is not completed as scheduled by Friday, April 4, the closure will take place on the night of Sunday, April 6 and will reopen early Monday, April 7. FDOT advises motorists to follow all posted detour signs.

Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

