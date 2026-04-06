Illegal crossing leads to arrest of man with firearm and drugs

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department reports that on March 6, near International Drive and Carrier Drive, an officer stopped a man for crossing the roadway illegally.

The report states that Dicksson Jesus Silvera Jr. was detained by the Orlando Police Department for unlawfully crossing a roadway while in possession of a firearm, drugs, and packaging materials suggestive of distribution. He was also charged with resisting an officer with violence.

Police say the man appeared nervous and tried to hide his pocket during the encounter. The officer saw a knife, and after he refused commands and resisted, he was detained.

Silvera Jr. was arrested and faces multiple charges, including firearm and drug offenses, as well as resisting an officer with violence.

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