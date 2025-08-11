It is back to the books for students in Orange County Public Schools

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 200,000 of its students returned to class Monday.

“I can tell you the energy level is very, very high,” Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez said.

She and Sheriff John Mina spent Monday morning visiting students at University High School. Despite the excitement of the new year, Dr. Vazquez said OCPS expects 3,000 fewer students this year.

“I want to make note that once our families are with us, we are able to retain the vast majority of them,” Dr. Vazquez said. “Some of the low enrollments are for kindergartners or people who haven’t been to OCPS.”

Even with lower enrollment, the district opened two new campuses this year: Luminary Elementary in Lake Nona and Orange Technical College East Campus.

“I am a little anxious but I’m easing into it,” Rhoman Forbes, a first day student, said. “I’m feeling more comfortable now that I’m getting used to how people are.”

Forbes is participating in Orange Tech’s videography program. As he and everyone else in the district begin a new school year, he encourages students to approach it with a positive attitude.

“Don’t let people discourage you from your dreams,” Forbes said. “If it’s a dream you have, do it.”

The district hasn’t tracked where those students have gone, but leaders believe it is related to the school voucher program. The district has now hired an outside vendor to determine why and where they have gone and to try to recruit them back.

