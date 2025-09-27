Maitland commuter drives through their own apartment, law enforcement says

MAITLAND, Fla. — On Wednesday afternoon, a driver crashed into part of his own apartment in the Visconti community near Fennell Street in Maitland.

Maitland police and firefighters responded to the incident, where the vehicle crashed through an exterior patio and into the apartment’s kitchen.

Visconti community off Fennell Street in Maitland On Wednesday afternoon, a motorist drove through part of his own apartment in the Visconti community off Fennell Street in Maitland. (Maitland Fire Rescue Department/Maitland Fire Rescue Department)

The driver was not seriously injured in the crash, and fortunately, no one else was in the apartment at the time. Upon arrival, first responders moved the vehicle back outside of the building.

City building officials assessed the damage and reported no serious structural issues with the building.

The quick response by emergency services ensured that the situation was handled efficiently, with no serious injuries or structural damage reported.

