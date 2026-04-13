Man arrested for driving stolen security vehicle in wrong direction

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Department report states that Edson Baptiste was arrested for driving a stolen PCI Security vehicle in the wrong direction on John Young Parkway in Orange County.

The report states that Baptiste stole a security officer’s car from a nearby business. When stopped, he falsely claimed to be a company employee. At the time of the incident, Baptiste was wearing a black zip-up jacket and blue shorts, while PCI Security Officers are typically uniformed with vests.

The sheriff’s report states Baptiste couldn’t provide ID, but deputies identified him using investigative tools and found pretrial release paperwork from the Orange County Booking and Release Center.

PCI Security was notified and confirmed that Baptiste is not an employee and did not have permission to operate the vehicle. Baptiste was arrested and transported to the Orange County Booking and Release Center without incident.

He is now back in jail and will appear before a judge at 1:00 p.m. on an ICE detainer.

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