Miami police officers are planning to cycle to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — In October, Miami police officers will bike to Orlando to raise awareness for Leukemia and Lymphoma Month.

The officers aim to raise funds for cancer research and patient support through their cycling event.

The cycling event is part of a larger effort to raise awareness about the challenges faced by people affected by leukemia and lymphoma. Although the specific date of the October event has not been announced, the officers are preparing for the journey.

Details like the count of officers involved and their exact route are still uncertain.

