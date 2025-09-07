Orange County

Miami police officers are planning to cycle to Orlando

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Mount Dora Police Bike Patrol (WFTV)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — In October, Miami police officers will bike to Orlando to raise awareness for Leukemia and Lymphoma Month.

The officers aim to raise funds for cancer research and patient support through their cycling event.

The cycling event is part of a larger effort to raise awareness about the challenges faced by people affected by leukemia and lymphoma. Although the specific date of the October event has not been announced, the officers are preparing for the journey.

Details like the count of officers involved and their exact route are still uncertain.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read