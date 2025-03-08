Orange County

Mike Tyson buys luxury condos in Orlando

By Trevor Fraser and WFTV.com News Staff
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Arlington Press Conference ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 16: Mike Tyson speaks onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The former heavyweight champion of the world is putting the City Beautiful in his corner.

Mike Tyson bought two condo units in the Ritz-Carlton Residences Orlando Grande Lakes for a combined $4.5 million from an entity tied to Unicorp National Developments, which owns the property, in deals which closed Feb. 25, according to a deed filed with Orange County.

Orlando Business Journal was not able to determine reliable contact information for Mike Tyson to confirm the sale with him. The deed and two mortgages from Foundation Mortgage Corporation include the boxer’s full name, Michael Gerard Tyson, as well as that of his wife, Lakiha.

