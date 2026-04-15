Mission Grove at Stoneybrook: $65M investment bringing 80 jobs to Central Florida

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Mission Grove at Stoneybrook, a new senior living community in Central Florida, has completed construction and will hold a grand opening ceremony on May 12 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Florida has about 6.5 million residents aged 60+ and a rapidly growing senior population, creating urgent housing needs.

The 173,000-square-foot community offers 166 units across independent living, assisted living, and memory care, with amenities like an art studio, pool, putting green, pickleball courts, and a full-service salon.

Mission Grove at Stoneybrook The new 173,000-square-foot community, representing an investment of approximately $65 million from parent company Traditions Management that brings 80 jobs to the area, features 166 residential units in independent living, assisted living and memory care. Mission Grove at Stoneybrook is located at 12911 Stoneybrook W. Pkwy. in Winter Garden. (Mission Grove at Stoneybrook is operated by Traditions Management/Mission Grove at Stoneybrook is operated by Traditions Management)

The community offers 24-hour on-site nursing and care, personalized to individual needs, and is pet-friendly.

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