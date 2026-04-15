Mission Grove at Stoneybrook: $65M investment bringing 80 jobs to Central Florida

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Mission Grove at Stoneybrook, a new senior living community in Central Florida, has completed construction and will hold a grand opening ceremony on May 12 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Florida has about 6.5 million residents aged 60+ and a rapidly growing senior population, creating urgent housing needs.
The 173,000-square-foot community offers 166 units across independent living, assisted living, and memory care, with amenities like an art studio, pool, putting green, pickleball courts, and a full-service salon.
The community offers 24-hour on-site nursing and care, personalized to individual needs, and is pet-friendly.
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