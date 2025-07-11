Motorcyclist dies in Orange County crash, FHP reports

ORLANDO, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving a Ford Mustang on Holden Avenue, east of South Orange Blossom Trail, on Thursday.

On the map below, you can see the general location of the crash site. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of this tragic incident.

The crash happened when the Mustang driver tried to turn left onto a private road, crossing in front of a Suzuki motorcycle heading west.

The Mustang’s right side hit the motorcycle, causing the rider’s death. The Mustang’s driver and passenger were unharmed and stayed at the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Troopers say that the identities of those involved have not been released and the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group