Mural unveiling in downtown Apopka celebrates the local community

APOPKA, Fla. — The Downtown Mural reveal event took place on Friday, August 22, at 1:00 p.m., located at 2 E. Main St., Apopka. The event showcased a new mural on the west wall of Domino’s Pizza.

The Main Street Apopka Team organizes this event to showcase the lively and passionate spirit of the local community through carefully selected artwork.

Those who attended the artsy event had the opportunity to meet the mural artist, enjoy free pizza, and take photos in front of the new mural. The Main Street Apopka Team is excited about the mural, hoping it will attract local attention and become a popular spot for visitors to take photos.

Apopka’s city leaders aim to encourage everyone to visit the charming historic downtown. Parking is available on Main St., Central Ave., or at the convenient 5th St. parking lot.

The Downtown Mural reveal event provided a great chance for everyone to gather and celebrate the lively community art and culture. It offered a welcoming invitation for residents and visitors alike to engage with Apopka’s vibrant local scene and experience something truly unique.

