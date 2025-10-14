Musicians On Call Bedside program launches in Orlando, offering uplifting music experiences

LAKE NONA, Fla. — Musicians On Call (MOC) is launching its MOC Bedside program in the Orlando area with a special event at UCF Lake Nona Hospital today at 11:00 am.

In partnership with HCA Florida Healthcare, the program will deliver live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients, families, and caregivers at UCF Lake Nona Hospital and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.

The goal is to offer therapeutic and uplifting experiences through music.

“We’ve needed this investment for years,” said Hailey Gilleland, Director of Development at Musicians On Call, highlighting the importance of music in healing environments.

At the launch event, Brent Smith and Zach Myers from the multi-platinum band Shinedown will deliver a live performance.

Renowned for their energetic creativity, Shinedown has amassed over 8.3 billion streams worldwide and earned multiple platinum and gold awards.

Musicians On Call has been providing music in healthcare for over 25 years, with volunteers performing for 1.2 million patients, families, and caregivers nationwide. The MOC Bedside program is part of a larger effort to include music in healthcare, offering live and virtual performances to support healing.

Musicians On Call expanding into Orlando will bring joy and comfort to local patients and caregivers, supported by artists and volunteers.

