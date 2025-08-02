‘Never seen her before’: Orlando man who found abandoned baby reacts to mother’s arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman was arrested for allegedly dropping off her own son at a stranger’s doorstep and then running away. “I have never seen her before,” said Carlos Bustacara in Spanish, who spoke exclusively with Channel 9.

Just a few days earlier, Bustacara said he opened his front door and found an actual baby, just one week old, left by his home. “She was not okay, to do something like that; she must have been going through something,” said Bustacara as he saw the woman’s picture for the first time.

Angelica Bautista, only 19 years old, is currently facing charges of child neglect. In addition to those charges, she now also has an ICE detainer—meaning she has an immigration issue. “I do not understand why someone would do that, but I hope she gets the mental health support she needs,” said Bustacara.

It was Monday at approximately 7:30 a.m. when the man reported taking out the trash and discovered the child. The incident occurred on Lido Street, west of Semoran Boulevard, in Orlando. The child is okay, but now local law enforcement and fire officials are reminding the community about the Safe Haven Law, which allows parents to surrender their children up to one month old.

“It’s a great law cause any fire station, hospital, EMS facility, the parents are able to drop off their baby and make a loving choice of giving that newborn a second chance,” said Chief Daniel Romano of the Orlando Fire Department.

Bautista is expected to be moved to an ice facility soon.

