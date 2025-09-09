New traffic lights on I-4 and I-95 ramps detect improved speeds, while others remain inactive

ORLANDO, Fla. — New traffic lights installed on I-4 ramps in downtown Orlando remain inactive, while similar lights on I-95 in South Florida have improved travel speeds.

The traffic lights, first observed in 2022, control vehicle flow onto the interstate. When green, they permit one or two vehicles to merge, managing congestion during peak hours.

Drivers in Central Florida have mixed feelings about the potential activation of these lights. “Well, I think it’s about time they turned it on,” said one driver, while another expressed concern, stating, “I was just thinking, like, when they do work, it’s gonna make traffic a lot worse.”

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reported positive results from these traffic lights in South Florida, with afternoon rush hour speeds increasing by 6 mph, suggesting improved traffic management.

Although the signals are a success in South Florida, there’s no set timeline for when they’ll be up and running in Central Florida, leaving drivers unsure about when they’ll see any changes on their daily commutes.

While Central Florida waits for these traffic lights to be activated, South Florida’s experience hints at some useful improvements in traffic management.

