OCPS launches Student Connectivity Days at local high school

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) is launching Student Connectivity Days to encourage engagement and promote inclusivity among high school students.

Four Student Connectivity Days will be held during the school year, beginning with the first on Friday, October 3, at Colonial High School in Orlando.

The initiative aims to include club activities and interest sessions in the school day through an adjusted bell schedule, removing transportation barriers and providing equal access for all students.

Activities at Colonial High School feature sessions such as ‘Hollywood Insider: Audition & Acting Secrets!’, ‘Lifesavers in Training - First Aid and CPR’, and ‘CSI: Student Edition – Solve a Crime!’, among others.

