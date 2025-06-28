Orange County Fire Rescue has announced its new fire chief

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue has appointed a new leader who officially assumed command on Friday, following the retirement of Chief James Fitzgerald after 47 years of dedicated service.

The Change of Command Ceremony occurred at the new training center on Curry Ford Road, where Chief Fitzgerald passed the sword to Chief Anthony Rios.

Mayor Demings administered the oath of office to Rios, who has been with the department for about 30 years.

Orange County Fire Rescue operates with a $450 million budget and employs over 1,600 firefighters. The department plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and emergency response capabilities for the region.

Chief Rios was appointed by the mayor in April, marking a new chapter for the department as it continues to address the challenges of modern firefighting and emergency management.

Fire officials state that with Chief Rios leading the way, Orange County Fire Rescue is well-positioned to keep delivering on its mission to protect the community with dedication and expertise.

