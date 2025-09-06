ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County firefighters honored the 343 firefighters who died on 9/11 with the 3-4-3 Hero Challenge, a competition held today that tested both physical and mental endurance.

The event showcased high-intensity workouts that mimicked the challenges first responders faced during the 9/11 attacks. Attendees included first responders and local athletes, united in displaying strength, resilience and remembrance.

Hero Challenge

“Through the dedication of the nearly 1700 men and women of this department hold true to the sacred remembrance of those first responders we lost on Sept. 11th,” said Anthony Rios, Fire Chief of Orange County Fire Rescue. “Clearly, we recognize 343 firefighters need to mean something.”

The 3-4-3 Hero Challenge beautifully honored our fallen heroes while also raising funds for firefighter cancer relief and childhood cancer research. It truly reflects the firefighting community’s strong dedication to honoring those they’ve lost and passionately supporting important health initiatives for the future.

The competition highlighted the lasting legacy of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11, while also helping to support vital causes that promote the health and happiness of firefighters and children.

