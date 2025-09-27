Orange County firefighters rescue two girls trapped in balcony apartment fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, September 24, Orange County firefighters bravely rescued two young girls trapped on a balcony during an apartment fire.

Engine 50 and Rescue 50 arrived at the scene, where bystanders reported that the girls remained inside the blazing building. The firefighters swiftly organized their efforts to fight the severe kitchen fire and manage proper ventilation.

Upon arrival, the lieutenant of Engine 50 saw the two girls surrounded by dense smoke on a balcony. Firefighters quickly set up a ladder to access the girls and safely evacuated them.

As the rescue was ongoing, the remaining crew concentrated on putting out the flames that had taken over the kitchen. Their teamwork was essential in handling the perilous situation.

The incident demonstrated the remarkable teamwork and courage of the Orange County firefighters. Despite difficult conditions, they worked nonstop to save lives and contain the fire.

