Orange County food mart sells another $60K Fantasy Five ticket in under two months

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Fantasy 5 players — check your tickets!

The Florida Lottery announced that another winning ticket from the evening drawing was sold in Orange County at a food mart that is proving to be quite lucky for local lottery players.

The winning ticket matched the numbers in Saturday evening’s draw for Fantasy 5.

Those numbers were: 6-10-15-22-36.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket—worth $61,596.84—was purchased at OBT Food Mart. The location of the food mart that sold the winning ticket is shown on the map below.

Community members and game enthusiasts, don’t forget to check your tickets and play responsibly.

