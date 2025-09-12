Orange County investigated for potential Religious Land Use and RLUIPA violations

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice for possible violations of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA), following a federal lawsuit filed by the Orlando Torah Center.

The investigation follows a decision made by the Orange County Board of County Commissioners on July 1, which the county claims was based on fair and neutral criteria. The county maintains that the decision was not influenced by religious bias or antisemitism.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation is part of a larger effort to ensure compliance with RLUIPA, which safeguards religious institutions from discrimination in land use and zoning decisions. The Orlando Torah Center’s lawsuit claims that Orange County’s actions were discriminatory.

In a letter to Harmeet K. Dhillon and Gregory W. Kehoe, Orange County officials said they know their legal duties under RLUIPA and that their decision wasn’t biased against religious groups. They haven’t responded in detail to the DOJ’s letter due to ongoing litigation with the Orlando Torah Center but reiterated their commitment to fair treatment of all applicants.

As the investigation progresses, Orange County will keep working with the DOJ while standing firm on the fairness of its zoning decisions. The outcome of this case could influence future rulings on religious land use issues, making the process more transparent and predictable for everyone involved.

