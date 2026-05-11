Orange County opens new building for mosquito-borne disease research and monitoring

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning for a new mosquito control facility that will enhance this morning’s ribbon-cutting ceremony

The building on Silver Star Road in Pine Hills has a large, upgraded laboratory that allows staff to breed and test mosquitoes more effectively.

Orange County says mosquitoes pose a significant public health concern, affecting both residents and visitors.

Officials say this investment supports a vital public service—keeping people safe and preserving jobs in the community.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group