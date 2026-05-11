Orange County

Orange County opens new building for mosquito-borne disease research and monitoring

Orange County’s new mosquito control facility, equipped with an upgraded laboratory, aims to enhance public health and safety.

By WFTV.com News Staff
By WFTV.com News Staff

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning for a new mosquito control facility that will enhance this morning’s ribbon-cutting ceremony

The building on Silver Star Road in Pine Hills has a large, upgraded laboratory that allows staff to breed and test mosquitoes more effectively.

Orange County says mosquitoes pose a significant public health concern, affecting both residents and visitors.

Officials say this investment supports a vital public service—keeping people safe and preserving jobs in the community.

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