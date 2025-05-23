Orange County Public Schools adjusts construction priorities amid projected enrollment decline

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orange County Public Schools will push the construction of some of its planned relief schools by a few years due to projected declines in enrollment, but district officials say it still has significant projects on the horizon.

The district next year is expected to see an enrollment decline by about 3,100 students, with attendance expected to plateau in 2027 and resume growth by 2031, according to projections shared during a school board workshop this month.

Read: National Hurricane Center predicts above-average 2025 Atlantic hurricane season

A proposed plan by the school district would push back the construction of 10 relief schools which would have been built between 2029 and 2033 by a year or more. Among the delayed projects are some relief schools which had not even been funded yet.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group