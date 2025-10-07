Orlando City Council approved $150,000 grant to Coalition for the Homeless

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Council voted to approve a $150,000 grant to the Coalition for the Homeless during its meeting on October 6 to provide overnight accommodations for individuals living on the streets.

The funding supports Orlando’s ongoing efforts to work with regional partners and non-profits to meet the needs of people experiencing homelessness.

The grant will assist the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida in providing shelter for homeless individuals.

The City of Orlando collaborates with organizations like the Coalition for the Homeless and the Homeless Services Network to address homelessness. The Homeless Services Network coordinates the region’s response system, ensuring efficient resource allocation and service delivery.

Through collaborations with local organizations, the City of Orlando strives to effectively address homelessness in the area by offering vital services and support to vulnerable populations that are deeply affected.

