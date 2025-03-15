Orlando Commissioner Shan Rose shares Uber voucher code for Jones graduation attendees

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to Orlando District 5 City Commissioner Shan Rose, Jones High School graduation attendees can look forward to some help in the form of an Uber voucher to travel to this year’s event.

Student families hopeful of attending Jones High School’s upcoming graduation ceremony share concerns about the distant choice of venue. Usually, the ceremony is held each year in the KIA center. Instead, this year, the celebration ceremony is scheduled to take place at the UCF addition arena on May 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Rose shared the news on social media on Friday, announcing she had met with Uber and secured a code that’s good for $15 off two trips each with the ride-hailing service, a $30 value in total.

Rose’s post instructed student families to download the Uber app, go to the account section, tap on “Wallet,” scroll down to “Add Voucher Code” and enter JONESGRAD25.

The voucher will only be valid between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on May 30 and is good for a maximum of $15 per redemption for a maximum of two trips.

