Orlando files exception letter to the state for Pulse Memorial crosswalk

ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s a new approach in the fight over the Pulse crosswalk. The city submitted an exception request for the memorial.

“I want to make it clear Mayor Dyer did file a letter of exception on the removal,” the announcement made by Orlando City Council member Patty Sheehan during Monday’s council meeting.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said Tuesday that the city filed an appeal letter and an exception letter due to who he said is overseeing the request.

“The hearing officer is a senior member of FDOT. FDOT is taking the action to paint over the crosswalks,” Mayor Dyer said. “We don’t anticipate that route will happen. Whatever happens to the crosswalk, we are committed to doing the memorial to honor the 49 and the survivors.”

This all follows days of back-and-forth between the state and community members as protesters tried to resist orders to remove roadway colors.

“FHP has been arresting people for chalking the colors in,” Sheehan said. “I can’t think of a bigger waste of state resources. Ridiculous overreach by the State of Florida.”

Four people have been arrested, and dozens more have spent nearly every hour trying to add those colors. For now, FDOT has painted it black.

Whether the state grants this request or not, Mayor Dyer believes the rainbow coloring could be restored to Orange Avenue and Esther Street.

“Hopefully, they will allow us to restore the crosswalk as part of the memorial,” Mayor Dyer said.

