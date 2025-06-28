Orlando Fire Department hosts annual workshop ‘Burn Bright’ to empower young women

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department hosted its annual Burn Bright event this weekend, providing 30 young women aged 14 to 20 with hands-on firefighter training in central Florida.

The event provided an exciting opportunity for participants to actively engage in a variety of fire and emergency medical service exercises, such as CPR and AED training. It also showcased how fire apparatus like hoses, pumps and ladders operate, giving everyone a chance to learn and explore.

Burn Bright is designed to empower young women by giving them the opportunity to explore careers in public safety. The program aims to build confidence and skills in a supportive environment.

Currently, women make up only about nine percent of fire personnel nationwide, highlighting the importance of initiatives like Burn Bright to encourage more female participation in the field.

Through Burn Bright, these young women receive an opportunity to develop valuable skills and gain a deeper understanding of the fire service, which may spark their interest in future careers in public safety.

