Orlando marks its 150th anniversary with grand event

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is set to celebrate its 150th anniversary with a grand event on July 31 at Discover Downtown on Orange Avenue, offering free admission to various city attractions.

The year-long celebration began on February 4, with a special event at City Commons Plaza, where Mayor Buddy Dyer unveiled a commemorative banner to mark the occasion. Dyer highlighted the exciting events planned throughout the year, including the Orlando Collected exhibit and the Changing Face of Orlando public art exhibition.

The Orlando Collected exhibit, opening this April at the Orange County Regional History Center, will display 150 distinctive items donated by local individuals and organizations, providing insight into the city’s vibrant history. Later this summer, the Changing Face of Orlando: A Sesquicentennial Celebration public art exhibit will present a compelling visual comparison of historical photos alongside their modern equivalents, highlighting the city’s impressive transformation over the last 150 years.

Residents, businesses, and organizations can participate in the celebrations by hosting events, offering anniversary promotions, sharing Orlando stories on social media, and contributing photos and anecdotes to the city’s digital history board. The city launched a 150th anniversary webpage for residents to stay updated on events, submit Orlando’s history, and find ways to get involved.

As Orlando marks its 150th anniversary, the city welcomes everyone to celebrate its history, current milestones and plans through events and activities that showcase its lively community and rich heritage.

