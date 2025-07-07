Orlando solidifies its reputation as an international sports destination

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando has proudly established itself as a premier international sports hub by welcoming the 2025 AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships, the world’s biggest volleyball event, happening from June 13 to July 7.

“We are so thankful for our community partners when it comes to arranging the AAU Jr. National Volleyball Championships,” said Jo Mirza, President of AAU.

The event at the Orange County Convention Center attracted over 6,500 teams and an estimated 325,500 athletes, coaches and spectators from across the United States and multiple countries, setting new participation and attendance records.

Mirza continues, “Without the Orange County Convention Center, Greater Orlando Sports Commission and Visit Orlando, we wouldn’t be able to host this premier event for AAU’s largest sport.”

“The AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships have become a cornerstone event in our region’s sports tourism portfolio,” said Greater Orlando Sports Commission President and CEO Jason Siegel.

The successful 2025 AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships boost Orlando’s reputation for major sports events and demonstrate its ability to host top-tier competitions. It also highlights Orlando’s capacity to manage large visitor crowds effectively.

Siegel continues, “This year’s record-setting tournament underscores the power of strategic, long-term collaboration with partners like Visit Orlando, Orange County, and the Orange County Convention Center.”

This year’s tournament ended on FIVB’s World Volleyball Day, July 7, showcasing volleyball’s unifying power and cultural impact. Orlando, a trusted host for nearly 30 years, has consistently provided top youth sports experiences and set a national standard.

Thanks to its ongoing focus on top-notch venues and teamwork in hosting events, Orlando is set to stay at the forefront of sports tourism, welcoming and supporting both amateur and professional competitions.

