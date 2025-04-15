PR veteran Jason Mudd shares insights on AI, crisis comms in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

In the latest episode of Florida Business Minds, Jacksonville Business Journal Editor James Cannon sits down with Axia Public Relations CEO Jason Mudd — a Jacksonville native whose career has spanned from writing neighborhood newsletters in Ortega to leading award-winning campaigns for billion-dollar brands.

Named North America’s Top PR Leader by the World Communications Forum in 2023, Mudd shares his unconventional path from high school freelance journalist to founder of a nationally respected PR agency. He opens up about his early fascination with storytelling, teaching himself HTML in the mid-90s and how that spark ultimately led to the creation of his first business — long before PR firms embraced digital.

Read: Florida Blue launches initiative to support caregivers and their loved ones

Throughout the discussion, Mudd dives into the evolving role of technology in communications, from the early days of the internet to the rise of artificial intelligence. He explains how Axia became one of the first agencies to implement an AI ethics policy and how he sees generative AI as both a powerful tool — and a potential liability.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group