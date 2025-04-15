Florida Blue launches initiative to support caregivers and their loved ones

ORLANDO, Fla. — This new initiative launched by Florida Blue will be accessible to members and the entire community.

Florida Blue hopes to provide caregivers and their loved ones with a variety of tools, support groups, connections to local programs and personalized assistance.

“With one in five adults in the U.S. serving as caregivers for a loved one, we felt it was imperative to drive awareness of the needs and issues, educate communities on support and resources available, increase support for caregivers, and be a knowledgeable voice in our communities,” said Dr. Thomas Graf, vice president & CMO, Florida Blue Medicare.

AARP reports that 2.7 million family caregivers in Florida provide 2.6 billion hours of unpaid care annually for loved ones, with numbers rising for those caring for children with challenges.

Graf continues, “After all, our mission is to help people and communities achieve better health, and this is simply another way for us to serve as a trusted advisor and health solutions partner.”

Florida Blue launch new initiative for caregivers and their loved ones Available to members and everyone in the community, this new effort offers a range of tools, support groups, connections to local programs, and personalized help available from the Florida Blue Centers. (Florida Blue /Florida Blue)

Resources and Services

In-person, over the phone, or through a live virtual call, the Center teams engage and educate on the support resources available from Florida Blue or in the area. Community specialists (social workers) at Florida Blue Centers help connect people, at no cost , to local resources, including:

Support groups for caregivers

Food programs and financial support

Transportation

Government programs

Military and Veteran Services

In addition, Florida Blue helps those starting or already on a caregiving journey.

These include:

How to create a caregiver plan

Legal forms you may need as a caregiver

Resources for caring for older loved ones

A robust Caregiver Guide

Videos and webinars

Additional Florida Blue online resources include:

Caregiver Resources flyer in English and Spanish that directs individuals to personalized caregiving support



Caregiver Connections on Facebook



Caregiver Connections YouTube channel to see caregiver videos

