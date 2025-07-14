Privatization and underfunding have led state and local leaders to hold a roundtable

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida public schools face increasing threats from privatization and underfunding, leading state and local leaders to hold a roundtable in Orlando on July 15.

The Advocates Roundtable on Protecting Florida Public Schools will unite a coalition of voices dedicated to defending neighborhood public schools and guaranteeing access to quality education for every child in Florida. State Representatives Rita Harris, Johanna López, Leonard Spencer, and State Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith are among the confirmed guests for the event.

Organized by EDUVOTER Action Network, Families for Strong Public Schools, the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association and the Florida Policy Institute, the roundtable aims to address the issue of taxpayer dollars diverted to private schools with little oversight. It will be held at 1020 Webster Street, Orlando, FL, at the OCCTA headquarters.

School Board Member Stephanie Vanos from Orange County School Board District 6 will attend, highlighting the involvement of local educational leaders.

