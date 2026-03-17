Pulse Memorial Project timeline announced as lasting tribute takes shape to 2016 victims

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is approaching a milestone in creating a permanent Pulse memorial as crews get ready to demolish the nightclub building on Thursday.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced the demolition plan, a crucial step toward transforming the site where 49 people lost their lives on June 12, 2016. The clearance paves the way for a design featuring commemorative pillars for each victim.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer explained the site’s logistics. “Contractors will be out here at 7 a.m.,” Dyer said. “They will wet the building to keep the dust down, then begin the demolition around, probably be complete around noon.”

The building’s removal follows the dismantling of the iconic Pulse sign, which has stood as a landmark on the site of the shooting. That sign was removed last week as part of the transition toward the permanent tribute.

New renderings for the memorial released last week show the design, including pillars inscribed with the victims’ names.

The site has been a place of reflection since the mass shooting occurred. The permanent memorial project is designed to provide a lasting space to honor those who died in the attack.

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