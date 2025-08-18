Severe storm hits Apopka, snapping telephone pole and disrupting power

APOPKA, Fla. — A severe storm which passed through Apopka last night resulted in considerable damage, including the collapse of a telephone pole on North Park Avenue.

The storm initially knocked down one telephone pole, which then brought down two or three more, leaving about 28 residents without power for several hours.

Crews worked late into the night to replace fallen poles and restore power to the affected area. Dash cam footage provided by a viewer captured the moment one of the poles was knocked down by the storm.

The new lines and poles have been installed, but the old lines remain on site.

Efforts to remove the old lines are ongoing, as the community recovers from the storm’s impact.

