Special Olympics Florida hosts its annual State Fall Classic this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Special Olympics Florida is hosting its annual State Fall Classic this weekend at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.

The event features over 1,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners from across Florida competing in six sports: artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, flag football, powerlifting, pickleball, and softball.

Unified partners are athletes without intellectual disabilities who train and compete with Special Olympics Florida athletes. The two-day event features a Friday night opening ceremony.

The event is located at 700 S. Victory Way, Orlando, 34747.

Special Olympics Florida offers year-round sports, health services, and leadership programs at no cost to more than 80,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities throughout the state. It aims to foster respectful communities and provide opportunities for these individuals.

Supporters from Orlando Health and Brightline will welcome athletes into Orlando with cheers and well-wishes, creating a pep-rally style arrival at the Brightline Orlando Station. Orlando Health is the Official Healthcare Sponsor for Healthy Athletes and Young Athletes of Special Olympics Florida.

This event is part of Brightline Cares, the company’s corporate citizenship program, which supports local communities.

