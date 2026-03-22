State Road 50 blocked after fatal head-on collision in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 39-year-old man from Christmas, Fla., died Saturday evening after his motorcycle collided head-on with an SUV on S.R. 50 in Orange County. The crash occurred at 7:24 p.m. at the intersection of Taylor Creek Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Buick Lucerne entered the westbound lanes while the driver attempted to turn into a private driveway.

The Buick continued traveling west in the outside lane, placing it in the direct path of an oncoming Suzuki GSX-R1000.

The impact caused both the Buick and Suzuki to catch fire. The 39-year-old motorcyclist, thrown from his vehicle and wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Buick, a 67-year-old man from Oviedo, was not injured and remained at the scene following the crash.

It is currently unknown if he was wearing a seat belt during the incident.

Channel 9 will provide updates as personnel manage the scene and disseminate information regarding the road blockage.

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