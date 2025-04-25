Teams revealed for Winter Garden stadium proposal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Winter Garden-based company wants to bring professional men’s and women’s soccer to Winter Garden through a 5,000-seat stadium campus.

Tan Bahia, CEO of Federal Finance, told Orlando Business Journal the organization is in talks with the St. Petersburg-based United Soccer League to have a men’s team that would start at the USL League 1 level, a women’s USL team and an academy system for youth players.

The company signed a letter of intent with the city of Winter Garden to start negotiations for 70 acres at 1500 and 1700 E. Plant St., owned by Winter Garden Property LLC and Strates Properties Ltd.

