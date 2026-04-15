Orange County

Teen denied bond in Sister Soul Food restaurant shooting

Four people were shot, including a teen in the head, at a Parramore restaurant. The 16-year-old suspect was denied bond today.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — 16-year-old Cody Doggett, accused of opening fire at a restaurant in February, appeared before a judge and was denied a bond.

Four people were hit by gunfire, all of whom survived. Doggett’s mother took the stand during the proceedings, offering her condolences and apologizing in court.

Doggett is facing attempted second-degree murder charges and will remain behind bars while awaiting trial.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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