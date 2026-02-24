16-year-old arrested after shooting at Orlando soul food restaurant appears in court

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy appeared in court Tuesday to face an attempted first-degree murder charge following a shooting at an Orlando restaurant that left four teenagers wounded.

The shooting happened on Feb. 15 at Soul Sister on Parramore Avenue.

Orlando Police charged the minor with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from a gang-related dispute.

A judge has ordered the teenager to remain in detention until his trial.

Investigators determined that several people exchanged gunfire during the initial dispute before running away from the restaurant.

Approximately one minute later, a suspect returned to the scene and fired additional shots into a crowd that had gathered to help one of the victims.

One victim suffered a critical head injury during the incident.

While Orlando Police reported the injury was to the head, witnesses stated the teenager had been shot in the neck.

Officers identified the victim as a known member of an opposing gang involved in the dispute.

The 16-year-old appeared in court Tuesday alongside his mother.

Detectives are continuing to investigate other teenagers believed to be involved in the shooting.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group