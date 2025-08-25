‘This could become costly,’ former FHP chief says as Pulse crosswalk protests persist

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are still patrolling the area near the Pulse Memorial crosswalk, following two instances over the weekend where FDOT had to repaint it.

One time was with paint and the other with chalk. Protesters like Ziggy Owen say they won’t stop, “We’ve come every single day to re-chalk it because we’re not allowed to repaint it.”

It’s day five for Pulse protesters, who have been drawing a rainbow with chalk. FHP troopers and OPD officers have been monitoring them and are prepared to intervene if anyone commits a crime. Over the weekend, FDOT repainted the crosswalk twice.

Owen says, “The government decided to cover it in black because it’s a safety issue, but we know it’s a lot more than a safety issue and that’s the excuse they’re using.”

Channel 9 reached out to FHP but hasn’t heard back.

Owen continues, “We don’t have opinions in our daily work. We’re following the law, we’re following instructions, we’re following orders.”

However, retired FHP Chief Joe Lopez states that troopers earn approximately $30 to $50 an hour. “This would not be part of the budget and this could get expensive for the Highway Patrol.”

Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan states they were in compliance when the rainbow crosswalk was introduced in 2017. “We followed all the FDOT regulations and rules when we installed this crosswalk.” But Lopez says, “We don’t know if there’s an actual written agreement.”

Sheehan confirms that a contract exists and that their legal team is currently reviewing all the details. “As long as you give them attention, they’ll continue to do it.”

Congressman Randy Fine has no involvement with the crosswalk being painted over, but he states that public streets should never be used for political messages. While he recognizes the need for a memorial, he believes it should not be placed on a public street.

Fine says, “What I’ve learned from the protest that happened to me is that the moment the cameras leave, so do they. But for Ziggy Owen, it means so much more: “It’s very upsetting to me. It’s a literal memorial.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group