Traffic Advisory: Overnight closures begin for Kirkman expansion project

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) advises drivers of overnight closures on Interstate 4 (I-4) between Kirkman Road (S.R. 435) and S.R. 528 (Beachline Expressway) from Sunday, June 8, to Thursday, June 12.

Closures start at 10 p.m. each night and reopen by 6 a.m. the next morning, with the final closure on Friday, June 13.

Detour Information for June 8 to 10 Overnight Closures

Motorists traveling west on I-4 who wish to access S.R. 528 will be directed to exit early at Exit 75B to southbound Kirkman Road, then continue to the Sand Lake Road (S.R. 482) ramp, staying in the left lane and turning left onto Sand Lake Road at the traffic signal, heading east to John Young Parkway (S.R. 423). Motorists will then turn right onto John Young Parkway, proceeding south to S.R. 528.

Detour Information for June 11 and 12 Overnight Closures

Motorists traveling west on I-4 will be directed to take Exit 75B to southbound Kirkman Road, then continue to the Sand Lake Road ramp, staying in the left lane and turning left onto Sand Lake Road at the traffic signal, heading east to John Young Parkway. Motorists will then turn right onto John Young Parkway, proceeding south to S.R. 528. From there, drivers who wish to return to I-4 will continue west to the end of S.R. 528 and take the ramp to westbound I-4.

Motorists traveling east on Sand Lake Road who wish to access westbound I-4 will turn right onto southbound Turkey Lake Road and proceed to Central Florida Parkway. From there, motorists will turn left onto eastbound Central Florida Parkway and take the first right onto the westbound I-4 entrance ramp.

FDOT recommends that drivers follow all posted detour signs. Please note that construction schedules may change due to weather or unexpected circumstances.

