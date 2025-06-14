Traffic advisory: Overnight closures in Orlando begin on Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers should be aware that the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will be implementing overnight closures at the intersection of Highland Avenue and North Orange Avenue (S.R. 527) from Monday, June 16, to Thursday, June 19.

Overnight detours will be necessary for drivers heading to Highland Avenue from North Orange Avenue. This work is part of the FDOT’s North Orange Avenue improvement project, which spans from Magnolia Avenue to north of Rollins Street.

North Orange Avenue will stay open for traffic flow. The detours are set to begin as early as 9 p.m. each night and wrap up by 7 a.m. the next morning.

Detour info for motorists on North Orange Ave seeking access to Highland Avenue:

Southbound drivers should continue south on North Orange Avenue, then turn left onto East Marks Street and proceed to Highland Avenue.

Northbound drivers should continue north on North Orange Avenue, turn right onto eastbound Virginia Drive, then turn right again onto southbound Ferris Avenue. From there, drivers should turn right onto westbound Lake Highland Drive and proceed to Highland Avenue. See the attached detour map.

Also, single lane closures will happen periodically during both day and night. Construction schedules might change due to bad weather or unexpected issues.

FDOT advises locals to reduce speed, follow posted signage and exercise caution in the work zone.

