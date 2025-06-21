Traffic Advisory: Sand Lake Road to close overnight on June 23

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation informs drivers that the westbound Interstate 4 (I-4) entrance ramp from Sand Lake Road (State Road (S.R.) 482) will close overnight on Monday, June 23, for bridge work.

Work on the ramp closure is set to start as early as 10 p.m. Monday and is expected to wrap up by 6 a.m. the next morning.

If the work isn’t finished on June 23, the closure will happen on the night of Tuesday, June 24.

Drivers on Sand Lake Road accessing westbound I-4 should travel north on Turkey Lake Road and turn right onto eastbound Hollywood Way during the ramp closure.

Drivers will turn right onto Adventure Way southbound and proceed to the westbound I-4 entrance ramp. See the attached map for detour details.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) advises all commuters to follow all posted detour signs.

For more information on the I-4 and Sand Lake Road interchange improvements, visit the project website.

