UCF plans to redesign its Student Union campus building

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida is planning a $16.3 million upgrade to its Student Union, with the board of trustees set to consider $4 million for design and preconstruction on September 22.

The proposed funding will support schematic design and preconstruction services, enabling the university to clearly define the project’s scope and phases. This encompasses renovating the Pegasus Ballroom and replacing the skylight in the main atrium of the building.

The upgrade project marks an exciting step forward in the ongoing development of our educational facilities, reflecting a broader trend of growth. The University is confident that this momentum will continue.

The initial $4 million from the capital improvement trust funds will be crucial in completing the first-phase construction documents, paving the way for future progress.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group