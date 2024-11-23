Orlando airport expects Thanksgiving traffic to be down. See why — and when it will be busiest.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando International Airport expects this Thanksgiving to be a little lighter than last year when it comes to travel.

The airport is preparing for 1.9 million passengers to pass through during the 12-day period from Nov. 22 to Dec. 3. That total is down from a record of 2.1 million from last year — but up from 1.75 million in 2022.

Read: ‘You’re going to pay for this anyway’: Consumers upset about travel company’s tactics and service

The busiest day will be Dec. 1, which is expected to have 181,688 arriving and departing passengers.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group