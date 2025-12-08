Orlando airport says tram replacements could delay travelers through 2027

ORLANDO, Fla. — Travelers passing through Orlando International Airport can expect minor delays until fall 2027 due to a major two-year project.

The project involves replacing four trams with state-of-the-art vehicles, taking each tram out of commission one at a time.

The replacement of the trams is part of an effort to modernize the airport’s infrastructure and improve passenger experience.

Travelers are advised to plan for extra time to reach their gates during the project.

