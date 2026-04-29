Orlando Brick Convention returns to Central Florida Fairgrounds in June

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Brick Convention returns next month, bringing a large-scale LEGO fan event to the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

Scheduled for June 6-7, the two-day event will feature professional LEGO artists from across the country, who will showcase their creations and meet with fans.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Creations for Charity, an organization that provides LEGO sets to underprivileged children. Since 2023, the convention has raised over $30,000 for the cause.

The event has also partnered with Vet Tix, providing thousands of tickets to service members, veterans, and their families. In 2025, over $70,000 worth of tickets were donated.

Attendees can enjoy attractions such as a Star Wars-themed LEGO zone, interactive brick-building areas, vendor booths featuring rare and new sets, and impressive displays from local fan builders.

Tickets are $14.99 for either day.

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