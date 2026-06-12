Orlando candidate forum to address housing affordability and homelessness

ORLANDO, Fla. — A pre-primary candidate forum in Orlando will focus on housing affordability and homelessness ahead of the 2026 elections.

Support Orlando Shelters and Orlando YIMBY are hosting the forum at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Ulysses Floyd Hall, located at 1020 Webster Ave. in Orlando.

Organizers said the forum will include local, county and state-level candidates seeking public office in the 2026 election cycle.

Candidates are expected to discuss housing affordability, shelter access, homelessness, land-use policies and other issues tied to housing instability in Central Florida.

“Our region is experiencing an unprecedented housing affordability crisis that is impacting working families, seniors, veterans, and children,” organizers with Support Orlando Shelters said in a news release. “Voters deserve to know where candidates stand on the policies and investments needed to create more affordable housing and ensure that every resident has a safe place to call home.”

Orlando YIMBY, which stands for Yes In My Backyard, advocates for expanding housing options, smart growth and zoning changes meant to increase housing affordability.

Support Orlando Shelters describes itself as a grassroots advocacy coalition focused on homelessness solutions in Central Florida.

The forum is open to the public.

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