Orlando car dealerships see spike in customers amid new tariffs on auto industry

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs, including a baseline 10 percent tax on imports from all countries.

The “reciprocal tariffs” were announced on what Trump dubbed “liberation day,” in a move meant to boost American manufacturing and protect industries.

“Jobs and factories will come roaring back into our country, and you see it happening already,” said President Trump.

The move comes one week after the administration announced a 25 percent tariff on imported cars and auto parts. That announcement is already driving a spike in customers at City Kia of Greater Orlando.

“Some of that is driven by the uncertainty of the future with the tariffs that are coming,” said City Kia of Greater Orlando’s General Manager, Raul Gomila.

Gomila said sales were up about 25 percent this weekend compared to last weekend before the auto tariffs were announced.

According to Gomila, the dealership has stocked up on pre-tariff cars, with more than 800 cars already on the lot or on the way.

He told Channel 9, increased costs will be passed to consumers, though he can’t say for certain how much car prices will rise, since negotiations are still underway.

“My message to the community is act now if you know you’re going to need a vehicle because a $25,000 car today could be a $29,000 or a $30,000 car in 120 or 180 days,” said Gomila.

